BLSS: Final week of the high school football season
After two months of high school football, we have made to the final week of the regular season! We've got some big games including a major local rivalry that will determine the fate of a league title.
GAME OF THE WEEK: 62nd Bell Game
(Winner will determine the winner of the DVL)
|Coachella Valley
|@
|Indio
|7PM
|Xavier Prep
|@
|Palm Springs
|7PM
|Palm Desert - 17
|@
|Shadow Hills - 14
|2OT
If Xavier Prep wins tonight, they will get a share of the DEL title with Palm Desert
|Cathedral City
|@
|Desert Hot Springs
|7PM
|Banning
|@
|Desert Mirage
|7PM
|La Quinta - 20
|@
|Rancho Mirage - 21
|F
Bell Game:
|29 Palms
|@
|Yucca Valley
|7PM
