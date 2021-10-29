Skip to Content
High School Football
BLSS: Final week of the high school football season

After two months of high school football, we have made to the final week of the regular season! We've got some big games including a major local rivalry that will determine the fate of a league title.

Watch the Best Local Sports Show with Blake Arthur tonight at 11 p.m. for highlights and results from this week's action

GAME OF THE WEEK: 62nd Bell Game
(Winner will determine the winner of the DVL)

Coachella Valley@Indio7PM
Xavier Prep@Palm Springs7PM
Palm Desert - 17@Shadow Hills - 142OT

If Xavier Prep wins tonight, they will get a share of the DEL title with Palm Desert

Cathedral City@Desert Hot Springs7PM
Banning@Desert Mirage7PM
La Quinta - 20 @Rancho Mirage - 21F

Bell Game:

29 Palms@Yucca Valley7PM
