High School Football
By
today at 7:15 PM
Published 4:16 PM

Week 7 highlighted by multiple marquee match-ups including the Flag Game, Ramon Road rivalry and YV-CV DVL showdown

Week 7 might be the best schedule of games so far this season, on paper anyways. The matchups this week feature a pair of rivalries and a highly anticipated DVL game likely to decide the league winner.

FRIDAY 9/30

  • Palm Desert at La Quinta (Flag Game)
  • Palm Springs at Rancho Mirage (Ramon Road Rivalry)
  • Yucca Valley at Coachella Valley
  • Desert Mirage at Cathedral City
  • DHS at Banning
  • Indio at Twentynine Palms


THURSDAY 9/29

  • Shadow Hills 35 at Xavier Prep 0

The Flag Game between Palm Desert and La Quinta is our featured game. The Aztecs and Blackhawks renew their rivalry and longstanding dislike for one another. PD has won 6 of the last 10 matchups, including 5 straight.

The Ramon Road Rivalry is relatively new and much more civil in comparison to PD-LQ. Palm Springs and Rancho Mirage share the same street and also share a mutual respect for each other's program.

As for the DVL, the Yucca Valley-Coachella Valley matchup is one many have been waiting to watch. The Trojans and Arabs, going toe-to-toe in Thermal, likely to decide the league title as the clear top two teams this season.

Click HERE for the full 2022 schedule.

Be sure to stay with Sports Director Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo throughout the season for complete coverage of local high school football.

Watch the Best Local Sports Show every Friday night at 11 for highlights, scores, interviews and more from our local high school teams.

Editor's Note: If you notice an error or would like to report a scheduling change, please contact Blake Arthur at blake.arthur@kesq.com. Thank you!

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. He joined the Desert’s News Leader in January 2022 here.

