Week 7 highlighted by multiple marquee match-ups including the Flag Game, Ramon Road rivalry and YV-CV DVL showdown

Week 7 might be the best schedule of games so far this season, on paper anyways. The matchups this week feature a pair of rivalries and a highly anticipated DVL game likely to decide the league winner.

FRIDAY 9/30

Palm Desert at La Quinta (Flag Game)

Palm Springs at Rancho Mirage (Ramon Road Rivalry)

Yucca Valley at Coachella Valley

Desert Mirage at Cathedral City

DHS at Banning

Indio at Twentynine Palms

THURSDAY 9/29

Shadow Hills 35 at Xavier Prep 0

The Flag Game between Palm Desert and La Quinta is our featured game. The Aztecs and Blackhawks renew their rivalry and longstanding dislike for one another. PD has won 6 of the last 10 matchups, including 5 straight.

The Ramon Road Rivalry is relatively new and much more civil in comparison to PD-LQ. Palm Springs and Rancho Mirage share the same street and also share a mutual respect for each other's program.

As for the DVL, the Yucca Valley-Coachella Valley matchup is one many have been waiting to watch. The Trojans and Arabs, going toe-to-toe in Thermal, likely to decide the league title as the clear top two teams this season.

