Week 10: Home stretch for league games

With just two games left in the regular season, our local teams face the pressure of performing in hopes for a league title.

Shadow Hills at Palm Desert

Palm Springs at Xavier Prep

Rancho Mirage at La Quinta ​​

Coachella Valley at Desert Mirage

Cathedral City at Yucca Valley

Indio at Desert Hot Springs

DCA at Whittier Christian Academy

