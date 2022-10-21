Week 10: Home stretch for league games
With just two games left in the regular season, our local teams face the pressure of performing in hopes for a league title.
- Shadow Hills at Palm Desert
- Palm Springs at Xavier Prep
- Rancho Mirage at La Quinta
- Coachella Valley at Desert Mirage
- Cathedral City at Yucca Valley
- Indio at Desert Hot Springs
- DCA at Whittier Christian Academy
Click HERE for the full 2022 schedule.
Be sure to stay with Sports Director Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo throughout the season for complete coverage of local high school football.
Watch the Best Local Sports Show every Friday night at 11 for highlights, scores, interviews and more from our local high school teams.