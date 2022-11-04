BLSS: La Quinta lone valley team to advance in CIF-SS Playoffs
It's playoff time! Six of our area teams were in action Friday night in the first round of the CIF-SS playoffs.
Out of 6 local teams in 1st rd @CIFSS, @LQHSFootball was the lone winner. Congrats to @PdhsFootball @BLVNBTL @IndioHS_Sports @mightyarabs @CoachJohnsonYV on a great season!— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) November 5, 2022
|D6
|Palm Desert - 0
|@
|San Juan Hills - 35
|F
|D7
|Paloma Valley - 28
|@
|Palm Springs - 24
|F
|D9
|Granite Hills (El Cajon) - 47
|@
|La Quinta - 61
|F
|D9
|Diamond Bar - 41
|@
|Coachella Valley - 10
|F
|D11
|Yucca Valley - 35
|@
|South Pasadena - 43
|F
|D12
|Montebello - 22
|@
|Indio - 21
|F
