High School Football

Week 8 high school football: XP and PD meet in Cook Street clash, plus CV and YV battle for 1st place

today at 9:18 PM
Published 4:56 PM

High school football is starting to heat up in the Coachella Valley, headlined by the annual Cook Street clash between Palm Desert and Xavier Prep.

GAME OF THE WEEK - Cook Street Rivalry

Palm Desert - 6
(1-5) / DEL: 1-0)		@Xavier Prep - 10
(4-1) / DEL: 1-0		4Q

Other Week 8 match-ups

Shadow Hills - 6
(2-4) / DEL: 1-0		@Rancho Mirage - 21
(3-2) / DEL: 1-0		4Q
Palm Springs - 7
(1-5) / DEL: 0-1		@La Quinta - 14
(3-3) / DEL: 0-1		3Q
Coachella Valley - 31
(5-0) / DVL: 3-0		@Yucca Valley - 49
(3-3) / DVL: 3-0		3Q
Cathedral City - 6
(4-2) / DVL: 1-2		@Desert Mirage - 20
(4-2) / DVL: 1-2		4Q
Twentynine Palms
(1-5) / DVL: 1-2		@Indio
(2-4) / DVL: 1-2		7PM
Santa Rosa Academy
(4-2) / CL: 1-0		@Desert Christian Academy
(2-4) / CL: 0-1		7PM
Banning - 0
1-6 / DVL: 0-4		@Desert Hot Springs - 44
(5-2) / DVL: 2-2		F

