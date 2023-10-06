Week 8 high school football: XP and PD meet in Cook Street clash, plus CV and YV battle for 1st place

High school football is starting to heat up in the Coachella Valley, headlined by the annual Cook Street clash between Palm Desert and Xavier Prep.

GAME OF THE WEEK - Cook Street Rivalry

Palm Desert - 6

(1-5) / DEL: 1-0) @ Xavier Prep - 10

(4-1) / DEL: 1-0 4Q

Other Week 8 match-ups

Shadow Hills - 6

(2-4) / DEL: 1-0 @ Rancho Mirage - 21

(3-2) / DEL: 1-0 4Q Palm Springs - 7

(1-5) / DEL: 0-1 @ La Quinta - 14

(3-3) / DEL: 0-1 3Q Coachella Valley - 31

(5-0) / DVL: 3-0 @ Yucca Valley - 49

(3-3) / DVL: 3-0 3Q Cathedral City - 6

(4-2) / DVL: 1-2 @ Desert Mirage - 20

(4-2) / DVL: 1-2 4Q Twentynine Palms

(1-5) / DVL: 1-2 @ Indio

(2-4) / DVL: 1-2 7PM Santa Rosa Academy

(4-2) / CL: 1-0 @ Desert Christian Academy

(2-4) / CL: 0-1 7PM

Banning - 0

1-6 / DVL: 0-4 @ Desert Hot Springs - 44

(5-2) / DVL: 2-2 F

