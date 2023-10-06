Week 8 high school football: XP and PD meet in Cook Street clash, plus CV and YV battle for 1st place
High school football is starting to heat up in the Coachella Valley, headlined by the annual Cook Street clash between Palm Desert and Xavier Prep.
GAME OF THE WEEK - Cook Street Rivalry
|Palm Desert - 6
(1-5) / DEL: 1-0)
|@
|Xavier Prep - 10
(4-1) / DEL: 1-0
|4Q
Really looking forward to our @KESQ Game of the Week tonight ⬇️— Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) October 6, 2023
Palm Desert (1-0) vs. Xavier Prep (1-0)
🤴 of Cook Street is on the line! LIVE coverage starting at 4 @Tarp1969 @PdhsFootball @XCPAthletics pic.twitter.com/swTDp3Y8tU
Other Week 8 match-ups
|Shadow Hills - 6
(2-4) / DEL: 1-0
|@
|Rancho Mirage - 21
(3-2) / DEL: 1-0
|4Q
|Palm Springs - 7
(1-5) / DEL: 0-1
|@
|La Quinta - 14
(3-3) / DEL: 0-1
|3Q
|Coachella Valley - 31
(5-0) / DVL: 3-0
|@
|Yucca Valley - 49
(3-3) / DVL: 3-0
|3Q
|Cathedral City - 6
(4-2) / DVL: 1-2
|@
|Desert Mirage - 20
(4-2) / DVL: 1-2
|4Q
|Twentynine Palms
(1-5) / DVL: 1-2
|@
|Indio
(2-4) / DVL: 1-2
|7PM
|Santa Rosa Academy
(4-2) / CL: 1-0
|@
|Desert Christian Academy
(2-4) / CL: 0-1
|7PM
Firebirds & Football Friday! 🔥🏒🏈— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) October 6, 2023
🏒 @KESQHaley & me LIVE at 4, 5, 6, 6:30 for @Firebirds @ontarioreign preseason at @AcrisureArena
🏈 @BaileyKESQ & @Tarp1969 LIVE at 4, 5, 6, 6:30 for @PdhsFootball @XCPHS_Football
🏈🏒 @BaileyKESQ and me LIVE at 11
Coverage ➡️ @KESQ! pic.twitter.com/4cKYLLae5V
|Banning - 0
1-6 / DVL: 0-4
|@
|Desert Hot Springs - 44
(5-2) / DVL: 2-2
|F
DTown! 🥁➕🏈🟰🔥 @DHSHSAthletics— Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) October 6, 2023
Desert Hot Springs improves to 2-2 in DVL in beating Banning 44-0. #4 Jordan Glaspie with a monster game and informed @KESQ he cannot be guarded!
More highlights ➡️ 10/11 @BlakeArthur24 https://t.co/J0mcTn4fZL pic.twitter.com/J3N0wg3bqZ
