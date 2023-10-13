Xavier Prep-La Quinta headlines week 9 of high school football
We're getting to the point of the high school football season where we can separate the pretenders from the contenders. Week 9 is headlined by a big match up between Xavier Prep and La Quinta.
|Xavier Prep
(5-1) / DEL: 2-0
|@
|La Quinta
(4-3) / DEL: 1-1
|7PM
|Rancho Mirage
(4-2) / DEL: 2-0
|@
|Palm Desert
(1-6) / DEL: 1-1)
|7PM
|Indio
(3-4) / DVL: 2-2
|@
|Yucca Valley
(4-3) / DVL: 4-0
|7PM
|Desert Mirage
(5-2) / DVL: 2-2
|@
|Desert Hot Springs
(5-2) / DVL: 2-2
|7PM
|29 Palms
(1-6) / DVL: 1-3
|@
|Coachella Valley
(5-1) / DVL: 3-1
|7PM
|Vasquez
(0-7) / CL: 0-2
|@
|DCA
(2-5) / CL: 0-2
|7PM
|Shadow Hills - 30
(2-6) / DEL: 1-2
|@
|Palm Springs - 36
(2-6) / DEL: 1-2
|F
Week 8 HSFB @KESQ style! 🏈— Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) October 13, 2023
Game of the Week - @XCPAthletics @ @LQBlackhawks 📺
I'm looking forward to covering @RMHSFB @ @PdhsFootball 🔥
Live coverage starting at 4 + #BLSS at 11! pic.twitter.com/1PScCqZiAT
Desert Valley League Standings
|School Name
|W-L
|Pct.
|PF
|PA
|W-L
|Pct.
|PF
|PA
|Strk
|Coachella Valley
|7-0
|1.000
|331
|58
|9-2
|0.818
|451
|169
|1 L
|Yucca Valley
|5-1
|0.833
|287
|70
|7-3
|0.700
|435
|179
|1 L
|Indio
|5-2
|0.714
|220
|41
|5-6
|0.455
|260
|130
|2 L
|Cathedral City
|3-4
|0.429
|99
|202
|3-7
|0.300
|132
|320
|1 W
|Banning
|3-4
|0.429
|84
|180
|3-7
|0.300
|108
|345
|2 W
|Twentynine Palms
|2-4
|0.333
|61
|134
|2-7
|0.222
|74
|227
|4 L
|Desert Hot Springs
|2-5
|0.286
|72
|189
|2-8
|0.200
|106
|291
|2 L
|Desert Mirage
|0-7
|0.000
|15
|295
|2-8
|0.200
|65
|385
|7 L
Desert Empire League
|School Name
|W-L
|Pct.
|PF
|PA
|W-L
|Pct.
|PF
|PA
|Strk
|Xavier Prep
|2-0
|1.000
|41
|13
|5-1
|0.833
|168
|64
|4 W
|Rancho Mirage
|2-0
|1.000
|47
|32
|4-2
|0.667
|144
|161
|3 W
|Palm Desert
|1-1
|0.500
|36
|24
|1-6
|0.143
|64
|187
|1 L
|La Quinta
|1-1
|0.500
|35
|44
|4-3
|0.571
|154
|146
|1 W
|Palm Springs
|1-2
|0.333
|70
|77
|2-6
|0.250
|181
|212
|1 W
|Shadow Hills
|0-3
|0.000
|49
|88
|2-6
|0.250
|114
|209
|4 L
Be sure to watch the Best Local Sports Show with Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo every Friday night during the season and connect with them during the season.
KESQ News Channel 3 is your home for high school football in the valley.