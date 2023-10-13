Skip to Content
High School Football

Xavier Prep-La Quinta headlines week 9 of high school football

today at 7:32 PM
Published 4:48 PM

We're getting to the point of the high school football season where we can separate the pretenders from the contenders. Week 9 is headlined by a big match up between Xavier Prep and La Quinta.

Xavier Prep
(5-1) / DEL: 2-0		@La Quinta
(4-3) / DEL: 1-1		7PM
Rancho Mirage
(4-2) / DEL: 2-0		@Palm Desert
(1-6) / DEL: 1-1)		7PM
Indio
(3-4) / DVL: 2-2		@Yucca Valley
(4-3) / DVL: 4-0		7PM
Desert Mirage
(5-2) / DVL: 2-2		@Desert Hot Springs
(5-2) / DVL: 2-2		7PM
29 Palms
(1-6) / DVL: 1-3		@Coachella Valley
(5-1) / DVL: 3-1		7PM
Vasquez
(0-7) / CL: 0-2		@DCA
(2-5) / CL: 0-2		7PM
Shadow Hills - 30
(2-6) / DEL: 1-2		@Palm Springs - 36
(2-6) / DEL: 1-2		F

Desert Valley League Standings

School NameW-LPct.PFPAW-LPct.PFPAStrk
Coachella Valley7-01.000331589-20.8184511691 L
Yucca Valley5-10.833287707-30.7004351791 L
Indio5-20.714220415-60.4552601302 L
Cathedral City3-40.429992023-70.3001323201 W
Banning3-40.429841803-70.3001083452 W
Twentynine Palms2-40.333611342-70.222742274 L
Desert Hot Springs2-50.286721892-80.2001062912 L
Desert Mirage0-70.000152952-80.200653857 L

Desert Empire League

School NameW-LPct.PFPAW-LPct.PFPAStrk
Xavier Prep2-01.00041135-10.833168644 W
Rancho Mirage2-01.00047324-20.6671441613 W
Palm Desert1-10.50036241-60.143641871 L
La Quinta1-10.50035444-30.5711541461 W
Palm Springs1-20.33370772-60.2501812121 W
Shadow Hills0-30.00049882-60.2501142094 L

