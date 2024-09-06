BLSS: Week 3 play of the week nominees
We've got four nominees for Week 3's play of the week! Vote for your favorite below:
Voting ends Monday at 2 pm. Blake Arthur will announce the winner during our 6PM newscast on Monday.
We've got four nominees for Week 3's play of the week! Vote for your favorite below:
Voting ends Monday at 2 pm. Blake Arthur will announce the winner during our 6PM newscast on Monday.
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.