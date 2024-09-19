Skip to Content
BLSS: Week 5 high school football schedule

today at 4:46 PM
Week 5 of the high school football season is here. We've got five games on Thursday and an additional eight games on Friday.

Thursday, September 19

Cathedral City@Arroyo Valley7PM
Yucca Valley@Valley View7PM
La Quinta@Southwest7PM
Xavier Prep@Desert Christian7PM
Desert Mirage@Pacific7PM

Friday, September 20

Serrano@Palm Desert7PM
Yucaipa@Palm Springs7PM
Patriot@Shadow Hills7PM
Rancho Mirage@Jurupa Hills7PM
Indio@San Gorgonio7PM
Coachella Valley@Central7PM
Desert Hot Springs@Big Bear7PM
West Valley@Twentynine Palms7PM

Watch the Best Local Sports Show with Blake Arthur and Kenji Ito every Friday at 11:00 p.m. for scores, highlights, reaction, and more.

