BLSS: Week 5 high school football schedule
Week 5 of the high school football season is here. We've got five games on Thursday and an additional eight games on Friday.
Thursday, September 19
|Cathedral City
|@
|Arroyo Valley
|7PM
|Yucca Valley
|@
|Valley View
|7PM
|La Quinta
|@
|Southwest
|7PM
|Xavier Prep
|@
|Desert Christian
|7PM
|Desert Mirage
|@
|Pacific
|7PM
Friday, September 20
|Serrano
|@
|Palm Desert
|7PM
|Yucaipa
|@
|Palm Springs
|7PM
|Patriot
|@
|Shadow Hills
|7PM
|Rancho Mirage
|@
|Jurupa Hills
|7PM
|Indio
|@
|San Gorgonio
|7PM
|Coachella Valley
|@
|Central
|7PM
|Desert Hot Springs
|@
|Big Bear
|7PM
|West Valley
|@
|Twentynine Palms
|7PM
