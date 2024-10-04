BLSS: Week 7 high school football schedule
It's week 7 of the local high school football season. Check out the schedule below:
FRIDAY 10/4
- Xavier Prep at Palm Desert
- La Quinta at Palm Springs
- Rancho Mirage at Shadow Hills
- Indio at Cathedral City
- 29 Palms at DHS
- San Jacinto Valley Academy at DCA
- Desert Chapel at SJDL
THURSDAY 10/3
- Coachella Valley - 48 at Desert Mirage - 6
Watch the Best Local Sports Show with Blake Arthur and Kenji Ito every Friday at 11:00 p.m. for scores, highlights, reaction, and more.