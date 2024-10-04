Skip to Content
High School Football

BLSS: Week 7 high school football schedule

It's week 7 of the local high school football season. Check out the schedule below:

FRIDAY 10/4

  • Xavier Prep at Palm Desert
  • La Quinta at Palm Springs
  • Rancho Mirage at Shadow Hills
  • Indio at Cathedral City
  • 29 Palms at DHS
  • San Jacinto Valley Academy at DCA
  • Desert Chapel at SJDL

THURSDAY 10/3

  • Coachella Valley - 48 at Desert Mirage - 6

Watch the Best Local Sports Show with Blake Arthur and Kenji Ito every Friday at 11:00 p.m. for scores, highlights, reaction, and more.

