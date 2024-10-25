Skip to Content
High School Football

BLSS: Week 10 high school football scores

today at 9:57 PM
Published 4:54 PM

We're at week 10 of the high school football season! Below is the schedule for this week's games. Check back in for updates on scores.

La Quinta - 29@Shadow Hills - 30F (OT)
Palm Desert - 35@Palm Springs - 6F
Xavier Prep - 7@Rancho Mirage - 14F
Coachella Valley - 47@Yucca Valley - 27F
Desert Hot Springs - 33@Desert Mirage - 0F
Banning - 54@Cathedral City - 32F

THURSDAY 10/24

  • Indio - 14 at 29 Palms - 0
  • DCA - 40 at Hamilton - 31

Jesus Reyes

