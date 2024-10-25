BLSS: Week 10 high school football scores

We're at week 10 of the high school football season! Below is the schedule for this week's games. Check back in for updates on scores.

La Quinta - 29 @ Shadow Hills - 30 F (OT) Palm Desert - 35 @ Palm Springs - 6 F Xavier Prep - 7 @ Rancho Mirage - 14 F Coachella Valley - 47 @ Yucca Valley - 27 F Desert Hot Springs - 33 @ Desert Mirage - 0 F Banning - 54 @ Cathedral City - 32 F

THURSDAY 10/24

Indio - 14 at 29 Palms - 0

at 29 Palms - 0 DCA - 40 at Hamilton - 31

