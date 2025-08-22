BLSS: High school football season kicks off Friday night
COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - The local high school season continues to get underway Friday night.
We'll have highlights on the Best Local Sports Show at 11:15 p.m. on News Channel 3.
Friday Games:
|Indio
|@
|Shadow Hills
|7PM
|Segerstrom
|@
|Palm Springs
|7PM
|Xavier Prep
|@
|Lindfield Christian
|7PM
|Coachella Valley
|@
|Vista
|7PM
|Brawley
|@
|Palm Desert
|7PM
|Desert Chapel
|@
|Desert Mirage
|7PM
|Desert Christian
|@
|Twentynine Palms
|7PM
Thursday Games:
|Christian (El Cajon)
42
|@
|Rancho Mirage
14
|F
|Desert Hot Springs
32
|@
|Rubidoux
14
|F
|Arrowhead Christian
7
|@
|Yucca Valley
48
|F