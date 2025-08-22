Skip to Content
High School Football

BLSS: High school football season kicks off Friday night

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - The local high school season continues to get underway Friday night.

We'll have highlights on the Best Local Sports Show at 11:15 p.m. on News Channel 3.

Friday Games:

Indio@Shadow Hills7PM
Segerstrom@Palm Springs7PM
Xavier Prep@Lindfield Christian7PM
Coachella Valley@Vista7PM
Brawley@Palm Desert7PM
Desert Chapel@Desert Mirage7PM
Desert Christian@Twentynine Palms7PM
* Cathedral City at Santa Rosa Academy play on Saturday

Thursday Games:

Christian (El Cajon)
42		@Rancho Mirage
14
F
Desert Hot Springs
32		@Rubidoux
14		F
Arrowhead Christian
7		@Yucca Valley
48		F
