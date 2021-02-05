NFL legend, local resident Tom Flores hopeful to finally be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Local Sports Events

Sports Director Blake Arthur had the honor to meet with Tom Flores at his home in Indian Wells earlier this week for an extensive interview.

Flores spent 60 years in professional football, winning 4 Super Bowl championships. He is the only player in NFL history other than Mike Ditka to win a Super Bowl as a head coach, assistant coach and a player.

Flores is listed as the only Coach Finalist for the Class of 2021.

Congratulations to Tom Flores who is a #PFHOF19 Finalist!



- 105 total career coaching wins

- 1982 AFC Coach of the Year

- 2X Super Bowl Champion (as coach) pic.twitter.com/1AXhe6JKrq — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 3, 2019

"I've been in the business so long. It was my passion and still is my passion. I still love the game and love everything that goes with the game. This would be the icing on the cake of my career and it would be a way of saying to me - 'you did a good job'," said Flores.

Despite disappointment in past years, it's likely that this is finally his time. Flores is the only Coach Finalist on the ballot for the Class of 2021.

"See, I'm starting to get excited. I was trying to play it cool," said Flores.

"If I get selected and I go into the Hall, I will be going in not just me. I'll be taking my family, my friends, the Raider nation - we're all going in together," said Flores.

After sitting down with Flores you understand why he's revered by Raider nation, hailed by the Hispanic community and adored in our desert. He's class personified - humble, kind, a true gentleman.

"I get a lot 'hi Tom's' and 'hey Coach' and high fives and it really makes me feel good when they honor me that way with their friendship," said Flores.

Friendship, football and don't forget family. You know they say, behind a great man is also a great woman.

"It's just been amazing. We've heard from friends and people we don't even know and family and everyone's very excited. Our kids are just besides themselves. And our grand-kids, too!," said Barbara Flores, Tom's wife of almost 60 years.

That's really what it's all about right there but Tom deserves this. His family deserves this. He's worthy of being amongst the greatest in the game.

"I lived the dream. I had this passion for something and I lived it and I think I lived it well. I always felt if you're going to do something, do it well. Do the best you can," said Flores.

"I lived the dream. I always felt if you're going to do something, do it well, do it the best you can." NFL legend Tom Flores did that. He's hopeful to finally get the call to the Hall this Saturday.@Raiders @ProFootballHOF @NFL #TomFlores #HOF #NFL pic.twitter.com/fRDlYgajcp — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) February 5, 2021

And that he did. Now, we sit and wait to see what happens on Saturday.

"I'll find out so this story is not over yet," said Flores.