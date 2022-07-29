Brandun Lee ready for big stage, upcoming fight at Madison Square Garden
La Quinta native Brandun Lee is fighting Will Madera Saturday, August 6th at Madison Square Garden in New York.
"I feel like I should have no nervousness at all," said Lee.
La Quinta native @Brandun_Lee (25-0, 23 KO) wrapped up sparring sessions today ahead of his fight next Saturday at MSG in NYC. @BaileyKESQ caught up with Lee at his training camp before the big fight on the biggest stage.@ShowtimeBoxing @SHOsports @BoxingInsider @BoxRec @KESQ pic.twitter.com/CkfYGOhsjd— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) July 30, 2022
Lee, 25-0 (22 KO's), is no stranger to the bright lights and big stage lately, coming off his win at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
The 23-year-old Lee is on the PPV undercard of the Jake Paul fight, available on Showtime.
.@Brandun_Lee to face Will Madera on #PaulRahman card at @TheGarden https://t.co/eDdi67ysjy— Bible of Boxing (@ringmagazine) July 22, 2022
