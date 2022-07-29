Skip to Content
Brandun Lee ready for big stage, upcoming fight at Madison Square Garden

La Quinta native Brandun Lee is fighting Will Madera Saturday, August 6th at Madison Square Garden in New York.

"I feel like I should have no nervousness at all," said Lee.

Lee, 25-0 (22 KO's), is no stranger to the bright lights and big stage lately, coming off his win at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

The 23-year-old Lee is on the PPV undercard of the Jake Paul fight, available on Showtime.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Lee, one of the most promising prospects in the sport.

