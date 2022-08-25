High school football season rolls on with local games Thursday-Saturday in week 2

Following a fun first week, we are on to week 2 of the high school football season with a number of local teams in action, starting on Thursday.

Week 2 gets underway Thursday with a few games, followed by a full schedule on Friday and bonus Saturday football with Palm Springs at home. All the highlights, scores, interviews and more on @KESQ! #BLSS pic.twitter.com/L5VoRYwyIG — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) August 25, 2022

THURSDAY 8/25

Calipatria at Desert Mirage

California Military Institute at Desert Christian Academy

La Quinta at Carter 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY 8/26

Dixie at Palm Desert

Ontario Christian at Xavier Prep

Citrus Hill at Shadow Hills

Rancho Mirage at Aliso Niguel

Cathedral City at Hemet West Valley

Palo Verde Valley at Coachella Valley

Desert Hot Springs at Jurupa Valley

Hemet at Indio

Lancaster at Yucca Valley

SATURDAY 8/27

Locke (Los Angeles) at Palm Springs

