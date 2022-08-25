High school football season rolls on with local games Thursday-Saturday in week 2
Following a fun first week, we are on to week 2 of the high school football season with a number of local teams in action, starting on Thursday.
THURSDAY 8/25
- Calipatria at Desert Mirage
- California Military Institute at Desert Christian Academy
- La Quinta at Carter 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY 8/26
- Dixie at Palm Desert
- Ontario Christian at Xavier Prep
- Citrus Hill at Shadow Hills
- Rancho Mirage at Aliso Niguel
- Cathedral City at Hemet West Valley
- Palo Verde Valley at Coachella Valley
- Desert Hot Springs at Jurupa Valley
- Hemet at Indio
- Lancaster at Yucca Valley
SATURDAY 8/27
- Locke (Los Angeles) at Palm Springs
Click HERE for the full 2022 schedule.
Editor's Note: Schedule is subject to change. If you notice an error or would like to report a change, please contact Blake Arthur at blake.arthur@kesq.com. Thank you!