High school football season rolls on with local games Thursday-Saturday in week 2

Following a fun first week, we are on to week 2 of the high school football season with a number of local teams in action, starting on Thursday.

THURSDAY 8/25

  • Calipatria at Desert Mirage
  • California Military Institute at Desert Christian Academy
  • La Quinta at Carter 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY 8/26

  • Dixie at Palm Desert
  • Ontario Christian at Xavier Prep
  • Citrus Hill at Shadow Hills 
  • Rancho Mirage at Aliso Niguel
  • Cathedral City at Hemet West Valley
  • Palo Verde Valley at Coachella Valley
  • Desert Hot Springs at Jurupa Valley
  • Hemet at Indio
  • Lancaster at Yucca Valley

SATURDAY 8/27

  • Locke (Los Angeles) at Palm Springs

Click HERE for the full 2022 schedule.

Be sure to stay with Sports Director Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo throughout the season for complete coverage of local high school football.

Watch the Best Local Sports Show every Friday night at 11 for highlights, scores, interviews and more from our local high school teams.

Editor's Note: Schedule is subject to change. If you notice an error or would like to report a change, please contact Blake Arthur at blake.arthur@kesq.com. Thank you!

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

