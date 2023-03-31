Skip to Content
Rudy Forti to replace Shane McComb as Palm Desert head football coach

The Aztecs are keeping their coaching hire in house.

Rudy Forti, who served as offensive coordinator since 2017, is replacing Shane McComb as Palm Desert's head football coach.

McComb left the valley after this past season for a head coaching in job in Birmingham, Alabama.

Serving on McComb's staff, Forti has been part of a dominant run in the desert, winning six straight league titles.

He will now be tasked with keeping that winning tradition alive.

Forti's official hire is pending board approval. Palm Desert is part of DSUSD.

