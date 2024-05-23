Local boys soccer team set eyes on National Cup in Denver, Colorado

When the COVID-19 pandemic affected the world, it would change the course for the Spartans FC 2010 team.

"How this team got put together is just magical," head coach Armen Altounian said. "I mean, it was just getting the boys together to get out of COVID so they could be active."

Going undefeated in their first three seasons, they've set their eyes on the prize, which is the National Cup in Denver, Colorado.

"All we want to do, we want to compete, we want to get better, we want to play better teams, and I mean, that's what we're looking to do," midfielder Jaxson Saldate said.

Playing in tournaments in California, Arizona, and Texas, the team is ready for anything that is presented their way.

"Well, it really just tells us that we have nothing to lose. We've already been at the biggest stage, so it's nothing. Nothing we can handle," goalkeeper Andre Altounian said.

Winning the California Cup not only earned them a spot in Denver but also helped them get ready for the biggest stage.

"Growing from where we started, starting at the bottom and then just gradually working our way up, it just does nothing but build confidence in these boys and prepare them for the next level," coach Armen said. "They're always ready to accept the challenge."

The team has a GoFundMe page; you can donate by clicking here.