Brandun Lee set to make international fight debut in return to the ring

La Quinta native Brandun Lee is returning to the ring for the first time in over a year.

Lee, 28-0 with 23 KO, is making his international fight debut on Saturday, July 27 at O2 Arena in London. His opponent is still to be announced.

This is his first bout since defeating Mexico's Pedro Campa in 10 rounds back in April of 2023.

Lee is also fighting for the first time under a new promotions team, Queensberry Promotions.

This fight will be broadcast LIVE on TNT Sports but stay with KESQ for continuing coverage.