AHL All-Star Challenge set for tonight at Acrisure Arena

THOUSAND PALMS (CNS) - The two-night AHL All-Star Classic concludes tonight at Acrisure Arena with the All-Star Challenge, a round-robin series of games with teams representing each of the American Hockey League's four divisions, playing with three skaters aside.

Play is set to begin at 6:20 p.m. with the Pacific Division all-stars, which include Coachella Valley Firebirds forward Jani Nyman, facing the North Division all-stars. The Atlantic Division and Central Division all-stars are set to meet at 6:40 p.m., the North and Central division all-stars at 7:10 p.m., the Atlantic and Pacific division all-stars at 7:30 p.m., the Atlantic and North division all-stars at 8 p.m., and Pacific and Central division all-stars at 8:20 p.m.

The championship game is set to begin at 8:40 p.m.

The All-Star Challenge will be televised by NHL Network beginning at 6 p.m.

Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Grant Fuhr and Lorne Henning, a center for the New York Islanders for their first nine seasons, will be the honorary captains.

Fuhr helped lead the Edmonton Oilers to five Stanley Cup titles. He is now a broadcaster with the Firebirds.

Henning played for the first two of the Islanders teams that won Stanley Cups and was an assistant coach for the other two. He is now a scout with the Seattle Kraken, the Firebirds' NHL parent team.

Fuhr and Henning will join teams in the locker rooms and sit on team benches, AHL President Scott Howson said.

The Eastern Conference defeated the Western Conference, 19-13, in Sunday's AHL All-Star Skills Competition at Acrisure Arena.

I got to catch up with Former Firebird Andrew Poturalski about the crowd getting behind him in his return to the desert during the hardest shot challenge in the AHL All-Star Classic. @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 @TheAHL @AcrisureArena @sjbarracuda pic.twitter.com/DHZjtijSLf — Kenji Ito (@KenjiitoKESQ) February 3, 2025

Springfield Thunderbirds 19-year-old rookie forward Dalibor Dvorsky won the accuracy shooting event by hitting four targets in six attempts, and his group scored on all three of its tries in the pass and score event. Dvorsky scored in the breakaway relay.

Dvorsky, Charlotte Checkers defenseman Trevor Carrick and Utica defenseman Simon Nemec earned a point in the puck control relay. Carrick won the hardest shot event with a blast clocked at 100.9 mph.

Bakersfield Condors rookie right wing Matthew Savoie won the fastest skater event with a lap of 13.654 seconds.

Michael DiPietro of the Providence Bruins and Dennis Hildeby of the Toronto Marlies shared top goaltender honors by stopping 15 of 18 shots each over three goaltending events.