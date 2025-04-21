Skip to Content
Local high school teams to compete in new 14-team conference, starting 2025-2026

In an attempt to improve competitive balance for high school sports in the Coachella Valley, local athletic directors have decided to form a new conference, consisting of 14 teams.

This 14-team conference will be divided into three sub-leagues per sport based on competitive equity.

Every team for every sport from every school is given a number at the end of the year to determine competitive equity. That number, or ranking, will determine which league the team will be part of for that season.

At the end of the day, it's a numbers game and local athletic directors are trying to make competition as fair as possible for all sports and all teams.

This new conference will go into effect starting with the 2025-2026 school-year.

Blake Arthur

