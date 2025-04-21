Local high school teams to compete in new 14-team conference, starting 2025-2026

In an attempt to improve competitive balance for high school sports in the Coachella Valley, local athletic directors have decided to form a new conference, consisting of 14 teams.

This 14-team conference will be divided into three sub-leagues per sport based on competitive equity.

Busy sports news day with Firebirds playoffs, Bylsma firing and now this. A new 14-team league for local high school teams has been announced. There's been some changes in the past to help competitive balance but this is the latest version. 1 league, 14 teams. @KESQ @KenjiitoKESQ pic.twitter.com/sZ0Bk9eR7n — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) April 21, 2025

Every team for every sport from every school is given a number at the end of the year to determine competitive equity. That number, or ranking, will determine which league the team will be part of for that season.

This will go into effect for the 2026-2027 school-year. Should be fun and much more competitive. Think about the matchups we could see at the local level in all sports with no more lopsided results, or at least that's the goal. — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) April 21, 2025

At the end of the day, it's a numbers game and local athletic directors are trying to make competition as fair as possible for all sports and all teams.

This new conference will go into effect starting with the 2025-2026 school-year.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local high school sports.