Palm Springs Power set to start 21st season

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) Palm Springs Power baseball is back.

The Power open their 21st campaign on Friday, May 30th at Palm Springs Stadium against the Utah Labs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m with fireworks to follow after the game.

The Power are a powerhouse. The Power back-to-back California Premier Collegiate League Champions with 678 wins in franchise history.

PSP will play 33 regular season games this year, most of them at Palm Springs Stadium.

