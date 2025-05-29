Skip to Content
Local Sports Events

Palm Springs Power set to start 21st season

KESQ
By
Published 5:22 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) Palm Springs Power baseball is back.

The Power open their 21st campaign on Friday, May 30th at Palm Springs Stadium against the Utah Labs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m with fireworks to follow after the game.

The Power are a powerhouse. The Power back-to-back California Premier Collegiate League Champions with 678 wins in franchise history.

PSP will play 33 regular season games this year, most of them at Palm Springs Stadium.

For more information regarding the Power, visit their website.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for coverage of Power baseball throughout the summer.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports Events

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

