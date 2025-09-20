Skip to Content
Local Sports Events

Coachella native’s Gabriela Fundora and Grant Flores both remain undefeated after wins at Fantasy Springs

Published 11:51 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) Coachella native's Gabriela Fundora and Grant Flores won both their Golden Boy fight night events Saturday night at Fantasy Springs.

Fundora was the co-main event and fought Alexas Kubicki for the undisputed championship.

The 23-year-old knocked out the Alberta native in the seventh round.

Fundora improved to 16-0 with nine knockouts.

Flores fought in an eight-round bout against Courtney Pennington and won by a unanimous decision, improving to 12-0.

Stay with us at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Golden Boy boxing.

Kenji Ito

