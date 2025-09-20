Coachella native’s Gabriela Fundora and Grant Flores both remain undefeated after wins at Fantasy Springs
INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) Coachella native's Gabriela Fundora and Grant Flores won both their Golden Boy fight night events Saturday night at Fantasy Springs.
Fundora was the co-main event and fought Alexas Kubicki for the undisputed championship.
UNDISPUTED
LIVE on DAZN
The 23-year-old knocked out the Alberta native in the seventh round.
AND STILL.. Gabriela Fundora gets the stoppage in round 7
Fundora improved to 16-0 with nine knockouts.
Sweet Poison
Flores fought in an eight-round bout against Courtney Pennington and won by a unanimous decision, improving to 12-0.
Fights not over til the bell rings
LIVE on DAZN
Grant Flores goes the distance with Courtney Pennington and comes out on top after 8 tough rounds!
LIVE on DAZN
Stay with us at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Golden Boy boxing.