Week 7 of high school football kicks off tonight with Date Bowl between CV-DM
COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- The 2025 high school football season rolls on this week, starting Thursday with the Date Bowl rivalry between Coachella Valley and Desert Mirage.
The Rams (3-3) visit the Arabs (1-5) with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m.
Coachella Valley leads Desert Mirage 15-1 in the all-time series. The Rams' lone win in this rivalry came in 2011.
This is the only local match-up ahead of a full schedule on Friday, Oct. 3. That list of games is below.
- Palm Springs at La Quinta
- Palm Desert at Xavier Prep
- Shadow Hills at Rancho Mirage
- Cathedral City at Indio
- Banning at Yucca Valley
- Desert Hot Springs at Twentynine Palms
- Nuview Bridge at DCA
Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local high school football.