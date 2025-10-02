Week 7 of high school football kicks off tonight with Date Bowl between CV-DM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- The 2025 high school football season rolls on this week, starting Thursday with the Date Bowl rivalry between Coachella Valley and Desert Mirage.

The Rams (3-3) visit the Arabs (1-5) with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m.

Coachella Valley leads Desert Mirage 15-1 in the all-time series. The Rams' lone win in this rivalry came in 2011.

This is the only local match-up ahead of a full schedule on Friday, Oct. 3. That list of games is below.

Palm Springs at La Quinta

Palm Desert at Xavier Prep

Shadow Hills at Rancho Mirage

Cathedral City at Indio

Banning at Yucca Valley

Desert Hot Springs at Twentynine Palms

Nuview Bridge at DCA

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local high school football.