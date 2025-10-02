Skip to Content
Local Sports Events

Week 7 of high school football kicks off tonight with Date Bowl between CV-DM

3:08 PM
COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- The 2025 high school football season rolls on this week, starting Thursday with the Date Bowl rivalry between Coachella Valley and Desert Mirage.

The Rams (3-3) visit the Arabs (1-5) with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m.

Coachella Valley leads Desert Mirage 15-1 in the all-time series. The Rams' lone win in this rivalry came in 2011.

This is the only local match-up ahead of a full schedule on Friday, Oct. 3. That list of games is below.

  • Palm Springs at La Quinta
  • Palm Desert at Xavier Prep
  • Shadow Hills at Rancho Mirage
  • Cathedral City at Indio
  • Banning at Yucca Valley
  • Desert Hot Springs at Twentynine Palms
  • Nuview Bridge at DCA

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local high school football.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

