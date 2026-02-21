Firebirds defense struggles to keep scoring chances from Eagles, fall 6-3 in Colorado

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – The Coachella Valley Firebirds came off Friday night's win against the Colorado Eagles on top, after knocking the Eagles out of first place in the Pacific Division. Saturday night proved to be a different story with Colorado taking the win 6-3.

It was a night of back-to-back goals for the Eagles. The Firebirds were the first to put points on the board by Jagger Firkus at 5:05, which is is 19th goal of the season.

It was a short-lived lead as Colorado started its two-in-a-row goal night at 16:32 by Jack Ahcan in the first period, and the next by Jacob MacDonald at 4:08 in the second period for 2-1.

Coachella Valley worked to tie the game, but the Firebirds shots on goal were fewer than the Eagles all night. They had just 11 in the second period compared to the Eagles 14. Still, they tied the game at 16:18 with a goal from Jani Nyman.

The Firebirds closed the lead once again in the third period, after two more goals from the Eagles, with Jakov Novak at 8:11 for 4-3. But Colorado was battling for the win, and had more opportunities to do so with a total of 46 shots on goal, compared to Coachella Valleys 28. The Eagles net two more for 6-3 sealing the win.

The Firebirds will now head back to Acrisure Arena to face the Henederson Silver Knights Feb. 26. Puck drop is set for 6:30 PST.