First-year hockey program at DCA competing in USA Hockey High School National Championships

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – The Palm Springs Hockey Academy is a first-year program in the Coachella Valley, affiliated with Desert Christian Academy. The Conquerors already have a state championship under their belt and now they're gearing up for a new stage at nationals.

“There's something special a little bit when you're first starting something out," Steve March, the Conquerors head coach, said. "There's a lot of really good people. Anytime you have that mix...you set the stage for an opportunity. But, yeah, I mean, if you're going to play hockey but still try to win, right?”

There are 16 players on the conquerors teams, and many were recruited like Carsen Somers, who is from Wisconsin. Even though he's far from his family, he said this program has felt like home.

“I love my billet family. I love the boys," Somers said. "The school is awesome, but in general, just the vibe is pretty sick, and everybody here is so connected. That's what brings us together as a group.”

Somers said he didn't expect a first-year program to be this close knit, but he and his head coach believe it's fueled their success. They hope it will continue to carry them for the rest of the postseason.

“If there's discord or there's people that don't necessarily get along or there's selfishness, I think in the room, it's very difficult to win," March said. "These guys really figured that out pretty quick. It's, the commitment to kind of battling for each other.”

Somers said it's going to take discipline, hard work and continuing to show up every day to take the nationals title.

The 2026 Chipotle USA Hockey High School National Championships tournament is from March 18-22 in Plymouth, MN.

The Conquerors are competing in the 3A Division. Click HERE for the full schedule and results.

“ I think just the quality of the competition. I think it's going to be a great tournament," March said. "We got some new haircuts and stuff that some guys are sporting, so I think they're all in on the on the idea of it, and I think they're going to have a lot of fun with it.”

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Palm Springs Hockey Academy.