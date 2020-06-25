Seattle’s KeyArena is being renamed Climate Pledge Arena

Local Sports Headlines

KeyArena in Seattle is going green and getting a new name.

The stadium will now be called Climate Pledge Arena after Amazon secured its naming rights, and will feature new green initiatives in an effort to be more climate friendly.

The name is meant to be "a regular reminder of the urgent need for climate action," CEO Jeff Bezos said on his Instagram in an announcement Thursday.

The billionaire said the arena, which he shared a mock up illustration of, will be the first net zero carbon certified arena in the world.

Arenas tend to be named after corporations, but this new name refers to The Climate Pledge, which was founded in 2019 by Amazon and Global Optimism, an environmental organization.

The pledge calls on signatories to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040, ahead of the Paris Agreement's goal of 2050.

Bezos also mentioned that the stadium will "generate zero waste from operations and events, and use reclaimed rainwater in the ice system to create the greenest ice in the NHL."

The newly named arena will be home to the new Seattle NHL team, which is set to begin play in 2021. The Seattle team will be the affiliate club for Palm Springs' minor league hockey team.

The stadium that will host the still unnamed hockey franchise was set to open in Fall 2021, but, recently officials confirmed the project has been stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to the pandemic, Ron Francis, NHL Seattle's General Manager, told News Channel 3 the plan was for Palm Springs' team to start to compete for the 2021-2022 season.

The $250 million, 10,000 seat stadium is being built on Agua Caliente tribe land downtown Palm Springs, right by the casino.

