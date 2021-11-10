Coachella Valley Firebirds team store opening on El Paseo on Nov. 15

You'll soon be able to get your official Coachella Valley Firebirds merchandise at a physical location.

An official Coachella Valley Firebirds team store will open its doors on El Paseo in Palm Desert on November 15. The store will be located at 73-470 El Paseo Suite F2, near the Lulu Lemon and across the street from Starbucks.

In addition to having team merch, the store will feature a 3D model of the Coachella Valley Arena showing how the arena will look upon completion.

Normal business hours of the store will be Monday thru Saturday, 10 am - 5 pm, Sunday 11 am - 5 pm, with the potential for additional seasonal hours.

To celebrate opening day, customers will receive a free gift with a purchase of $50 or more!

The store will also have a representative on-site Monday thru Friday to share season ticket, premium, and suite sales packages and answer any questions about the team or arena.

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are the desert's new American Hockey League team. The team will serve as an affiliate for the NHL's Seattle Kraken. The team name and branding were officially announced at a news conference on Nov. 2.

The official team jerseys have yet to be unveiled.

The Firebirds' future home, the $300 million, 11,000 seat arena, is being built in Thousand Palms next to the Classic Club Golf Course just north of the Cook St. Interstate 10 exit.

Officials broke ground on the arena in June. Construction is expected to be complete by October 2022.

The Coachella Valley Arena will be a state-of-the-art facility that will not only host hockey games but also concerts and other entertainment events.

The arena is privately funded and the owners are optimistic that it will host a variety of events for the Coachella Valley area. "Because if you think about it, is there a better place to come than the Coachella Valley during the winter time?" Leiweke said.

