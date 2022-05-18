Palm Desert’s Brian Serven makes MLB debut for the Colorado Rockies

Welcome to the Show! Palm Desert High School grad Brian Serven made his MLB debut on Wednesday for the Colorado Rockies.

It's Serven Szn 😤



Brian got the call & will be making his MLB debut today! #Rockies pic.twitter.com/p9gM81yAGb — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 18, 2022

There’s truly nothing like making your MLB debut.



Go be great, 6️⃣! pic.twitter.com/8CWXZAW0zO — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 18, 2022

Serven, 27, graduated from PDHS in 2013 and went on to attend Arizona State. He was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 5th round of the MLB draft in 2016.

He's spent the past six years getting ready for today, continuing to get better in the minor leagues. In 1163 at-bats, Serven has a .245 batting average with 285 hits, 44 home runs, and 160 RBIs. He was called up to the major leagues on Tuesday, for the first time in his career.

Serven, a catcher, makes his major league debut against the San Francisco Giants. The game started early in the afternoon. Serven is batting at the bottom of the line-up, making his first major league at-bat shortly before 1 p.m. in the bottom of the 2nd inning where he grounded out.

