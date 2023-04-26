COD softball ends season on a high note, 8-0 route over Victor Valley on Sophomore Day
On Sophomore Day and their season finale, COD softball put on a clinic in beating Victor Valley ,8-0, in a 5 inning mercy on Wednesday afternoon.
College of the Desert 🥎 says bring on the heat! ☀️ Final Roadrunner softball game this season + Sophomore Day! Coverage tonight ➡️ @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 @COD_Athletics pic.twitter.com/SBzltGSQg6— Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) April 26, 2023
Eight Roadrunners were honored before the game with their families.
#3 - Natalie Maldonado
#4 - Beyonce Mondragon
#5 - Kalyn Lopez
#9 - Annabelle Amador
#11 - Karina Lomeli
#13 - Porschea Miranda
#18 - Faithe Dudra
#23 - Amaya Magana
The Roadrunners finish the season 15-15 overall and 9-6 in conference play.