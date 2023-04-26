Skip to Content
COD softball ends season on a high note, 8-0 route over Victor Valley on Sophomore Day

On Sophomore Day and their season finale, COD softball put on a clinic in beating Victor Valley ,8-0, in a 5 inning mercy on Wednesday afternoon.

Eight Roadrunners were honored before the game with their families.

#3 - Natalie Maldonado

#4 - Beyonce Mondragon

#5 - Kalyn Lopez

#9 - Annabelle Amador

#11 - Karina Lomeli

#13 - Porschea Miranda

#18 - Faithe Dudra

#23 - Amaya Magana

The Roadrunners finish the season 15-15 overall and 9-6 in conference play.

Bailey Arredondo

