Skip to Content
Local Sports Headlines
By , ,
Updated
today at 8:15 PM
Published 8:06 PM

Vote for the Student-Athlete of the Year; Winner will be announced on June 11

Sports Director Blake Arthur and Sports Reporter Bailey Arredondo have been highlighting the Student-Athlete of the Week throughout the 2022/2023 school year. From a field of 40 honorees, the field will be narrowed to six (3 male / 3 female) student-athletes.

Vote for your choice of the finalists and the 2 winners will be announced during a half-hour special airing June 11th at 5:00 PM.

In addition, My Thai will present $1000 to each of the winners’ schools during the broadcast.

Student-athletes of the Week are top performers in their respective sports, in the classroom, and out in the world.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Local Sports Headlines

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

Author Profile Photo

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. He joined the Desert’s News Leader in January 2022 here.

Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content