Monster Truck ready to take stage at Acrisure Arena for Glow-N-Fire event

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) Monster Truck is ready to take the stage at Acrisure Arena for their Live Glow-N-Fire event.

The event will take place from Saturday, June 28th to Sunday, June 29th and feature three shows. Saturday will have two showings, starting at 12:30 and 7:30 PM, while Sunday will have only one, starting at 2:30 PM.

The drivers of the Monster Trucks mentioned that it's an event you won't want to miss.

"We do wheelies, donuts, long jump, and then a freestyle at the end of the show," Monster Truck driver Joseph Cypher said. "Of course, Phoenix will be in there in the middle of the show, and then the transformer will be part of the show, too. You can expect the house to be dark, lights everywhere. Lights are on the trucks, and we perform in the dark, so it's pretty, pretty cool to see

For more information about the event, please visit their website by clicking here.

Be sure to stay with us here at News Channel 3 as we will have coverage of the event all weekend long.