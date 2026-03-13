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CHVS girls soccer team’s historic season comes to with a loss in CIF State Championship game

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today at 3:20 PM
Published 3:18 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KESQ) - The Coachella Valley High School Girls Soccer Team fell in the state finals game Friday in Sacramento.

The Lady Arabs lost 4-1 to Marin Catholic High School, the Northern California Regional Champions, at Natomas High School in Sacramento, California.

The Lady Arabs won the CIF Division 5 and the CIF State Regional championships for the first time on their way to the CIF State Championship game.

The Coachella Valley Unified School District recognized the Lady Arabs for their historic season:

"Throughout the postseason, the Lady Arabs demonstrated determination, teamwork, and resilience as they advanced through regional competition to earn the opportunity to compete for a state title. Superintendent Dr. Frances Esparza and the CVUSD Board of Education commend Coach Francisco Morales, the coaching staff, and the student-athletes for their dedication throughout an exceptional season. The District also recognizes the families, staff, and community members whose continued support uplifted the team during their remarkable postseason run,"

Reaching the CIF Division IV State Championship reflects the commitment and perseverance of these
student-athletes and stands as a proud achievement for Coachella Valley High School and the entire CVUSD
community.

The Coachella Valley Unified School District congratulates the Lady Arabs for making history for their
school and community. YOU ARE ALL CHAMPIONS!

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