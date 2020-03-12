Showjumping spectacles to be rescheduled amid coronavirus concerns

National Sports

The Longines Global Champions Tour and Global Champions League has become the latest sporting competition to be impacted by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Showjumping’s premier series has rescheduled three of its upcoming events to dates later in the year as the world grapples to control the virus’ spread.

The Mexico City, Miami Beach and Shanghai legs of the new season — scheduled between March and May — are those locations affected but it is not yet clear when exactly they will be held again.

A number of sporting events have been canceled as the World Health Organization declared coronavirus a global pandemic.

READ: Real Madrid teams in quarantine as La Liga suspended

Organizers said they were working with the Alliance of Jumping Organisers (AJO) and the FEI (International Equestrian Federation) to find consensus about new dates.

“The health and wellbeing of our fans, stakeholders and staff are of the utmost importance in these unprecedented times, which are impacting events worldwide,” read a press release from the tour organizers.

The 2020 tour kicked off in style in Doha last weekend with Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen VDM winning the season opener.

Meanwhile, the London Knights started the Global Champions League (GCL) for teams with victory.