All English professional football postponed until April 3 due to COVID-19 outbreak

National Sports

All professional football in England has been postponed until early April due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The FA, Premier League, EFL and FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England until Friday 3 April at the earliest,” said a statement on the Football Association’s website.

“This action, which will be kept under constant review, has been taken due to the increasing numbers of clubs taking steps to isolate their players and staff because of the Covid-19 virus.”

More to follow.