Emiliano Sala crash: Pilot was not licensed for fatal flight, says report

The pilot of the plane that crashed killing soccer player Emiliano Sala did not have the appropriate license, according to an official report.

Argentina’s Sala and pilot David Ibbotson were flying from France to Wales when the aircraft crashed into the English Channel on January 21, 2019.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said “neither the pilot nor aircraft had the required licenses or permissions to operate commercially.”

The report identified that the flight was undertaken at night in poor weather conditions “despite the pilot having no training in night flying and a lack of recent practice in instrument flying.”

It also concluded the pilot had lost control of the aircraft at high speed when avoiding bad weather and that he was “probably” affected by carbon monoxide poisoning.

Sala had been saying goodbye to his Nantes teammates after signing for Cardiff City.

His body was recovered from the wreckage on February 6, 2019, after a private search for the missing player and the pilot was commissioned by his family. Ibbotson’s body has yet to be found.

