Soccer referees threatened and insulted whilst driving home from game in Belarusian Premier League

National Sports

A group of match officials was stopped in their car and threatened following a game in the Belarusian Premier League, according to the country’s football federation.

The incident occurred whilst the referees shared a ride home after BATE Borisov drew 2-2 with Shakhtyor Soligorsk on Sunday.

The car carrying the refereeing team and the match inspector was forced to stop by another vehicle after a number of attempts. Those inside were subsequently told to get out of the car and were insulted on the roadside, per a statement from the Belarus Football Federation (BFF).

The unknown persons reportedly expressed their dissatisfaction over refereeing decisions made in the match between the country’s current top teams.

The BFF condemned the incident, declaring such actions as “categorically unacceptable” and said it would work with the authorities.

“All available materials on the above incident, including the data of the video recorder that recorded the incident, and the registration number of the vehicle of the attackers will be transferred to the relevant authorities,” the statement read.

Whilst almost all elite sport was postponed during the pandemic, the Belarusian Premier League was one of a few divisions to continue playing.

As a result, the league saw a spike in popularity with the country’s football federation securing new broadcasting deals in as many as 10 countries.