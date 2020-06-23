Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus after Adria Tour event

National Sports

Novak Djokovic has tested positive for the coronavirus following an exhibition event he organized in Croatia.

The Adria Tour, which went to Zadar last weekend, has received criticism after the final, which Djokovic was due to play in, was canceled following Grigor Dimitrov’s positive test.

The world No. 1 confirmed Tuesday that both he and his wife Jelena had also tested positive for Covid-19 upon returning home to Serbia, while his children’s results were negative.

In a statement released on his website, Djokovic defended organizing the Adria Tour, a four-stage charity event hosted in the Balkans.

“It was all born with a philanthropic idea, to direct all raised funds towards people in need and it warmed my heart to see how everybody strongly responded to this,” he said.

“We organized the tournament at the moment when the virus has weakened, believing that the conditions for hosting the Tour had been met.

“Unfortunately, this virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to cope and live with.

“I am hoping things will ease with time so we can all resume lives the way they were. I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone’s health situation and that everyone will be fine.”

Djokovic added that he would remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days and have another test in five days’ time.

