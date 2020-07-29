New Zealand mourns death of former All Blacks captain Andy Haden

National Sports

The rugby world is paying tribute to Andy Haden, the former All Blacks captain who passed away on Wednesday aged 69.

Haden played 117 games for New Zealand between 1972 and 1985, including 41 test matches. He captained the All Blacks on eight occasions.

“Andy’s stature and influence as a player was huge,” New Zealand Rugby President Bill Osborne told the governing body’s website. He played alongside Hayden for the All Blacks

“Not only was he an immense physical presence, there was also immense respect from his teammates.

“Most people will remember the way he dominated the lineout as a tower of strength, but I also remember the way he looked after the young players coming into the All Blacks, and how he advocated for players’ rights both during and after his playing career.

“Our thoughts are with his wife Trecha and his family.”

Haden, who had been suffering from cancer, died surrounded by his family, according to an announcement from New Zealand Rugby.

“He was a true great of NZ rugby & I was fortunate to play five tests against him,” World Rugby chairman and former England captain Bill Beaumont wrote on Twitter.

“Tough competitor. My condolances (sic) go to his family & the NZ rugby community at this difficult time.”