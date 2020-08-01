WTA Tour return to go ahead as planned despite player’s positive coronavirus test

National Sports

The return of tennis’ WTA Tour will go ahead as planned in Palermo despite an unnamed player testing positive for Covid-19.

According to a statement, the player is asymptomatic and has withdrawn from the tournament — the first official tennis event since early March.

The Palermo Ladies Open is scheduled to take place from August 3 to 9 on the Italian island of Sicily.

“Any individual who tests positive will remain in isolation until cleared by a physician per the established protocols, and will receive proper medical treatment,” said the statement.

“In addition, all those who may have been in close contact with the individual are undergoing testing per WTA protocols.”

Reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep announced last month she would not compete in the tournament due to an increasing number of coronavirus cases in her native Romania and worries about international air travel.

That was before world No. 1 Ashley Barty said earlier this week that she won’t play in the US Open, which is due to start at the end of the August.

The main draw in Palermo will include 15th-ranked Petra Martic from Croatia and Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova, who finished runner-up at last year’s French Open.