Must-watch sports videos of the week

National Sports

MotoGP drivers avoid serious injury after a dramatic crash. An extreme biker performs outrageous stunts on a supersonic plane. A 13-year-old girl fights for a chance to drive for the most famous team in Formula 1. And new footage emerges of a heated exchange during an NBA match. Here are the must-see videos of the week from the world of sport.

Horror crash

Incredibly, no one was seriously injured after this eye-watering crash at the Austrian MotoGP. Two drivers collided whilst racing at full throttle, sending their bikes flying across the track. Both narrowly missed the onrushing Valentino Rossi and Maverick Viñales.

F1 dreams

Ella Stevens, a 13-year-old girl from Britain, is aiming to become Ferrari’s first female Formula 1 driver. The talented youngster is facing up to challenges on and off the track to achieve her dream.

Bodycam footage released

Dramatic new footage has emerged of the altercation between Toronto Raptors’ president, Masai Ujiri, and a San Francisco Bay Area police officer. The pair was involved in the heated exchange during a game in last year’s NBA Finals.

Supersonic stunt

Try to not look away. Extreme biker Adrian Guggemos performed an insane, 10-meter backflip on the supersonic Tupolev Tu-144. The German, 26, has become known for this jaw-dropping wheelies and front flips.