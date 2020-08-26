NBA Players boycott Wednesday night’s playoff games

National Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott their playoff game Wednesday with the Orlando Magic. The game broadcast on NBA TV reported the players are sitting out in protest.

The game was scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. at Disney World in Orlando.

The Bucks did not emerge from their locker room before the scheduled tip. There has been no official announcement from the league.

We have now learned the Lakers-Trailblazers game and Rockets-Thunder game have also been boycotted.

The protest comes after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in the Bucks’ home state of Wisconsin.

NBA players from multiple teams have voiced their opinions that not enough is being done about police killings and brutality. Several were asked about the possible boycott over the last 24 hours. Many said it was being discussed.