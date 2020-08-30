As the US Open is set to begin, a player won’t compete after a positive coronavirus test

National Sports

A US Open player won’t compete in the event after testing positive for the coronavirus, the United States Tennis Association said Sunday.

The unidentified player is asymptomatic, the national governing body said, and has been advised to isolate for at least 10 days. The USTA is conducting contact tracing to determine if anyone else needs to quarantine.

The first round of men’s and women’s singles play is set to begin Monday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York.

No player this year can win the grand slam — the honor for winning tennis’ four most prestigious tournaments — as Wimbledon was canceled earlier this summer. It was the first grand slam event to be scrapped since World War II. Novak Djokovic and Sofia Kenin won Australian Open titles in January, and the French Open is scheduled to begin next month.

The US Open will begin with a host of modifications, including a bubble similar to the environment out of which the NBA and NHL have operated.

Most players will stay in Long Island hotels, rather than in Manhattan, and will be shuttled from the hotels to the tournament. Serena Williams, who has lung issues, and Djokovic, who tested positive for the coronavirus in June, have opted for their own housing.

Williams is seeking a record 24th grand slam title, which would make her level with the legendary Margaret Court.

The matches will be played without fans, and only the Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong courts will have the full complement of chair umpires and linesmen. Other courts will have chair umpires, but “out” calls and foot faults will be made by a computerized system known as Hawk-Eye.

There will be no mixed doubles, and the fields for men’s and women’s doubles will be limited.

Revenue — almost $400 million last year — is expected to take a hit of up to 80%.

Money and mixed doubles won’t be the only thing missing. The US Open’s reigning champs, Rafael Nadal and Bianca Andreescu, also will not be there.

The Spaniard with 19 grand slam titles was always in doubt and officially withdrew weeks ago, saying Covid-19 cases are on the rise, and “it looks like we still don’t have control of it.” Andreescu hasn’t played since an injury last year. Fan favorite Roger Federer also is injured.

Other notable no-shows include Stan Wawrinka, Simona Halep, Ashleigh Barty, Kiki Bertens, Elina Svitolina, Belinda Bencic, Svetlana Kuznetsova, Gael Monfils and Nick Kyrgios.