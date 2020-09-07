Ansu Fati breaks 95-year record to become Spain’s youngest ever scorer

National Sports

Ansu Fati became the youngest player to score for Spain during his country’s 4-0 win over Ukraine in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday.

Aged just 17 years and 311 days, the Barcelona forward broke the 95-year record that was set by Juan Errazquin — who scored his first international goal aged 18 years and 344 days.

Fati made history by firing in his team’s third goal of the game, topping off a sensational display from the youngster which started with winning a penalty in the opening minutes.

“Even though I know him [Fati] well and what he’s capable of, I can’t say I’m not surprised,” Spain manager Luis Enrique told reporters after the game.

“He showed such bravery and daring to do what he did in the second minute, beating a player so naturally. I can’t remember him doing anything like this before.”

New Messi?

Despite defender Sergio Ramos scoring two goals in the game, Fati was the standout performer.

The forward — who became Barcelona’s youngest scorer in La Liga and is also the youngest player to ever score in the Champions League — was a constant thorn in Ukraine’s side with his direct runs and trickery.

Questions will now be asked as to whether the youngster can step into the shoes of legend Lionel Messi at club level.

The Argentine had wanted to leave Barcelona this year but has somewhat reluctantly agreed to stay.

Despite this, Fati will have the chance to establish himself next season with the club looking to revamp the first team and focus on the future.

“At this age it’s easy for all the praise to go to your head but he’s mature enough to know that the path he is taking at the moment is the one he needs to stay on to develop as a player,” Enrique added.

“He’s humble, he’s calm and I’m sure it won’t affect him.”