Cristiano Ronaldo scores landmark 100th international goal for Portugal

National Sports

Portgual star Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 100th international goal on Tuesday, becoming just the second man in history to reach the milestone.

The evergreen 35-year-old reached the landmark with a stunning free kick just before half time in Portgual’s Nations League match against Sweden and went on to score his 101st goal for his country in the second half.

It means Ronaldo is now only eight goals behind the all-time international record of 109 goals, set by retired Iranian legend Ali Daei.

The 2-0 victory ensured Portgual made it two wins from two to begin the defense of its Nations League title, won last year in the tournament’s inaugural season.

Ronaldo made his international debut against Kazakhstan in 2003 as an 18-year-old and scored his first goal for Portgual against Greece at Euro 2004. He has since gone on to lead his country to the Euro 2016 title and Nations League.

The two active players closest to Ronaldo on the all-time international goals list are India’s Sunil Chhetri with 72 and Argentina’s Lionel Messi with 70.

Incredibly, almost half of Ronaldo’s goal for Portgual have come since the Juventus forward turned 30, recording 49 goals in 47 games.