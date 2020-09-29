New Liverpool signing Thiago Alcantara tests positive for Covid-19

National Sports

New Liverpool signing Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating, the club confirmed Tuesday.

The 29-year-old joined from Champions League holder Bayern Munich earlier this month and made his debut in Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Chelsea last week.

The midfielder missed his side’s match against Arsenal on Monday and is said to be experiencing mild symptoms of the virus.

“It is the choice of each individual whether they reveal publicly the outcome of a COVID-19 test,” said first team doctor, Dr. Jim Moxon.

“We have followed all the protocols to the letter and Thiago is OK. He will be self-isolating now as per the guidelines and hopefully he’ll be back with us soon.”

The club confirmed it would continue to follow all the Covid-19 guidelines and assured Thiago “is in good health and is getting better.”

“Time to heal,” Thiago wrote on Twitter.

Thiago is set to be an exciting signing for Liverpool, which is bidding to defend the Premier League title this season.

The Spaniard is considered one of the best players in his position and has joined a team brimming with confidence.

Jurgen Klopp’s side lay down a marker for their rivals on Monday after masterfully beating Arsenal 3-1.

The Reds face Arsenal again in the League Cup on Thursday before traveling to Aston Villa on Sunday. Fans will hope their new star man will be fit to face local rival Everton on October 17.