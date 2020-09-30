Mick Schumacher to participate in a Formula One race weekend for the first time

National Sports

Mick Schumacher will make his debut at a Formula One race weekend having been chosen by Ferrari to drive in Friday practice at next week’s Eifel Grand Prix in Germany.

Schumacher, the son of seven-time F1 champion Michael, has been selected alongside fellow Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) students Callum Ilott and Robert Shwartzman to drive in the test sessions

The 21-year-old will take to the wheel of an Alfa Romeo Racing C39 at the Nürburgring, which hosts the next race of the season, on October 9. Ilott will drive a Haas in Germany, while Shwartzman’s opportunity will come at the Abu Dhabi GP in December.

The trio are enjoying successful campaigns in the Formula Two championship, with Schumacher currently leading the driver standings on 191 points with two wins and 10 podiums from 20 races.

“We wanted to organize this test session so that our three best youngsters would be as well prepared as possible to tackle an event that will always be a special moment for them,” said FDA director and Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies.

“It will be a chance to get to grips with a Formula One car, which is much more complicated than the car they are currently used to driving … Callum, Mick and Robert have already proved their worth in the current Formula 2 season and this test is a further step in their education.”

‘Overjoyed’

In recent seasons, the FDA has seen Charles Leclerc, an F2 champion in 2017, graduate to an F1 seat where he has recorded two race wins and 11 podiums.

The Academy’s current top drivers are being prepared for potential future seats in F1, either with Ferrari, Haas or Alfa Romeo, the latter two being powered by Ferrari engines.

“I am overjoyed to get this chance in Free Practice,” said Schumacher.

“The fact that my first participation in a Formula One weekend will take place in front of my home audience at the Nürburgring makes this moment even more special.

“For the next 10 days I’m going to prepare myself well so that I can do the best possible job for the team and gain some valuable data for the weekend.”