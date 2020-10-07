Los Angeles Lakers on verge of securing 17th championship after Game 4 win in NBA Finals

National Sports

After a lethargic loss in Game 3, the Los Angeles Lakers showed their composure to bounce back and win the NBA Finals’ fourth game, holding off the Miami Heat 102-96.

Tuesday’s win gives the Lakers a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, and brings them to the brink of a historic 17th championship and the Lakers can close out the series if they win Game 5 on Friday.

LeBron James led all scorers with 28 points — including 20 points in a stellar second half. He also had 12 rebounds and eight assists.

His partner in crime Anthony Davis added 22 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four blocks.

Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro finished 22 and 21 points, respectively, to lead the Heat.

