Dustin Johnson, the world’s top golfer, tests positive for Covid-19

National Sports

The top-ranked golfer in the world has tested positive for Covid-19.

Dustin Johnson, who currently holds the number one position in the World Golf Rankings, has withdrawn from this week’s PGA Tour event, the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, citing the diagnosis.

“Obviously, I am very disappointed,” said Johnson, who holds 23 PGA Tour wins for his career. “I was really looking forward to competing this week but will do everything I can to return as quickly as possible.”

According to the PGA Tour, the 36-year-old Johnson was experiencing symptoms late Sunday evening, and failed to improve by Tuesday. He subsequently took a coronavirus test which came back positive.

He’ll be replaced in the 78-player Las Vegas field by first alternate J.T. Poston.

“I have already had a few calls with the tour’s medical team and appreciate all the support and guidance they have given me,” Johnson added.

In March, the PGA Tour underwent a 13-week shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but since returning in June has seen at least 15 players test positive, including Johnson. As part of the tour’s coronavirus protocols, all players are tested prior to travel each week, and again on-site.

Johnson’s last event was a 6th place finish at the US Open in September, and since his symptoms began on Sunday, he could return to action as early as next week’s Zozo Championship. Normally held in Japan, the 2020 Zozo Championship has moved to Lake Sherwood, California as a result of the global pandemic.

For his career, Johnson boasts one major championship victory, a 2016 US Open win at Oakmont Country Club in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

In September Johnson captured the PGA Tour’s season-long FedEx Cup championship and the $15 million dollar bonus that comes with it. He was also named the PGA Tour Player of the Year for the second time in his career.