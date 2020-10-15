Atlanta Falcons shut down facility and will work virtually following positive Covid-19 test

National Sports

Covid-19 has forced the Atlanta Falcons to temporarily close the nest.

The NFL team shut down its Georgia facility Thursday morning after a member of the organization tested positive for the coronavirus.

Citing “an abundance of caution,” the Falcons are moving to a virtual operation for at least one day, the team announced on its Twitter account.

“This decision was made in consultation with the NFL and medical officials,” the organization added on its website, saying also that “the health and safety of our team is our highest priority.”

The announcement comes three days ahead of the Falcon’s scheduled game at the Minnesota Vikings, which is currently slated to kickoff Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The move to virtual followed Tuesday’s announcement that defensive tackle Marlon Davidson had been placed on the reserve/COVID list, meaning the team would enter the NFL’s supplemental intensive protocols.

Those procedures, as outlined by NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills, mean daily PCR testing for everyone, daily POC test for certain players, virtual work, face masks on the field at all times, and more precautions.

Davidson is the second Falcon to test positive since the season began, joining fellow rookie A.J. Terrell who was placed on the reserve/COVID list in late September.

Thursday’s development further adds to an already tumultuous week for the Falcons, who fired head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff on Monday.

At 0-5 on the season, Atlanta is now under the control of interim head coach Raheem Morris, who was promoted following Quinn’s departure.