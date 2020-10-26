Raheem Sterling leads tributes to former Manchester City youth player Jeremy Wisten who died at 17

National Sports

Tributes have poured in for a former youth player at English Premier league side Manchester City who died at the age of 17.

Malawi-born Jeremy Wisten, who was a defender, joined City’s elite youth squads in 2016, according to PA Media.

The club confirmed Wisten’s death in a statement posted on Twitter on Sunday.

“The Manchester City family are saddened to learn of the passing of former academy player Jeremy Wisten. We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family. Our thoughts are with you at this difficult time,” it read.

The cause of Wisten’s death is unknown at this stage.

Greater Manchester Police were not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNN. Wisten’s family have not released a statement.

England international footballer Raheem Sterling quote-tweeted the statement with a prayer and rose emoji and French defender Aymeric Laporte wrote: “Horrible news… RIP young man.”

England’s Football Association tweeted: “Rest in peace, Jeremy,” while former Manchester City player Trevor Sinclair wrote: “RIP Jeremy Wisten. As I’ve said before; We really need to take care of our youngest generation during this difficult covid19 era #gonetoosoon condolences with his family & friends.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Wisten’s family. Over $10,000 has already been raised.

The page description in part reads: “The most beautiful soul who was loved by many. Everyone who knew Jez would know that he had a smile that would light up the room.”

“Gone too soon but never forgotten, always in our hearts. We love you. Rest in paradise Jez.”