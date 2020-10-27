Ezzeldin Bahader, 74, is the world’s oldest professional footballer

National Sports

If you want proof that age is just a number, then look no further than Egyptian footballer Ezzeldin Bahader.

At the age of 74 years and 125 days, he became the oldest professional football player in the world, according to Guinness World Records, breaking Israeli Isaak Hayik’s record.

Bahader played his second full match for his team, October 6, earlier this month — a 3-2 defeat by El Ayat SC.

“Do not limit your ambitions,” Bahader told reporters after the match.

“If there is something you couldn’t achieve as a young man, in your youth, with a strong will, you can achieve it any time, regardless of age and the time that has passed.”

At 53, Japan’s Kazuyoshi Miura, nicknamed “King Kazu,” is the oldest player in a worldwide top division with the J-League’s Yokohama FC

As for Bahader, who turns 75 in November, he hopes there could be more records on the horizon.

“My record is 74 years old and 125 days old. I dream of being able to break my own record one more time, just to make the competition a little harder,” he said.

